Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

KRO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

