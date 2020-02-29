Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

