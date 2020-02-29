Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $86.54 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

