Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,880 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Haemonetics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 60,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $108.33 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

