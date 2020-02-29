Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,215 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,725 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

