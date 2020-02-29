Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,688 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 154.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock worth $934,055. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.