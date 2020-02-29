Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,190 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 1,756.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

