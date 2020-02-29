Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,274 Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CABA stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

