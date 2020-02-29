Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Integer by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.01. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

