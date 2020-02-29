Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,170 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMHI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMHI shares. ValuEngine cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

