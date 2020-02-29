Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Glu Mobile worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,715. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

