Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.