VIDY Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.06465454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

