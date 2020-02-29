View Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, View has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. View has a market capitalization of $160,493.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View Token Profile

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.