Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.01 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

