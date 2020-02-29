VINchain Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $139,790.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

