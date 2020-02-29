Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $141.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

