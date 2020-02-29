Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Triple Frond Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Triple Frond Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 8.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.76. 22,446,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

