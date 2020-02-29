VisionX (VNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,494.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $175,494.00 and $2,736.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

