Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.