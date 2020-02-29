Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vistra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Vistra Energy’s analysis:

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 12,468,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,229. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

