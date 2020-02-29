Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Cap of $32.55 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.78 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00019488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004227 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004600 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

