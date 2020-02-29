VITE 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.83 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One VITE token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, DEx.top and IDEX. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $3.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VITE Token Profile

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,179,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,607,925 tokens. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

