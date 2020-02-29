Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,413 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund accounts for 1.4% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter worth $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 733,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,242. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

