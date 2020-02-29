Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,869 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 550,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,902. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

