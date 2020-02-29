Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 3,641 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.44. 22,267,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $158.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

