Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 8,704 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 328,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

