Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $14.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,666,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $682.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.