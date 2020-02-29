Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

