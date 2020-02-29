Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,359,000 after buying an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,441. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

