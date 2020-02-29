Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

VB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

