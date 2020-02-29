Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,762,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,074,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,299. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

