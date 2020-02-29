Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. 22,469,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

