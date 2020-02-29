Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

