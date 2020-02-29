Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 778,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.