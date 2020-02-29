Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pra Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pra Group stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 569,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

