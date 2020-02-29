Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

