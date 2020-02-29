Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,259 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 70,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 281,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,368. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.