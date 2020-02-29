Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,995 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 623,206 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 294,359 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 843,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 282,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

