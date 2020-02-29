Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,816,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,974,000.

IWR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

