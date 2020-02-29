Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 164,311 Shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,311 shares during the period. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 55,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

