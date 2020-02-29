Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 9,313,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LYFT from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,222 shares of company stock worth $1,607,061 in the last ninety days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

