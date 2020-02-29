Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,915,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.