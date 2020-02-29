Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

