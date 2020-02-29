Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.80. 3,945,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.