Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.75 ($2.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 212 ($2.79). The stock had a trading volume of 175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.74. The company has a market cap of $420.02 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

