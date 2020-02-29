VoteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,923.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,923.00 and $22.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00591618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00104817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 80,775,500 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

