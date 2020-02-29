VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.25 million and $30,892.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

