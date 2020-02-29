W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GRA stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

