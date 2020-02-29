Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wabash National by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.20. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.